Google shows Pakistan flag when searched for ‘toilet paper’

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Google has been showing Pakistani flag when searched for the “best toilet paper in the world”, the “best China-made toilet paper” or just “toilet paper”.

The glitch on Google Search results was noticed a couple of days after the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district that left 49 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel dead.

Screenshots of the search results have gone viral as memes, posts and status updates on several social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Apart from images of the Pakistan flags, a search for toilet paper-related queries on Google results into a number of media reports that have been circulating around the subject.

A query to Google about whether the glitch has been taken care of or not went unanswered.

Google algorithms have often displayed inappropriate search results on certain topics.

Earlier, searching words like “Feku”, “Pappu” and “Idiot” led users to images of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and US President Donald Trump, respectively.

–IANS

rp/mag/pcj