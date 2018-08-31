Google wishes India Happy Teachers’ Day

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Google on Wednesday celebrated Teachers’ Day with an animated doodle as a tribute to every teacher around the globe. The doodle showed a spinning globe with spectacles surrounded by many subjects.

Some of the subjects depicted were sports, music, astronomy and chemistry — showing that knowledge need not be just bookish.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated in India on September 5 as a tribute to the second President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who was an exemplary teacher. He was also a philosopher, scholar and politician. His work dedicated towards education shaped the youth of the country in the early years of the democracy.

While World Teacher’s Day, designated by the Unesco is celebrated on October 5 every year.

The tradition of celebrating Teachers’ Day started in the 1960s. Students in schools and colleges and in people across fields pay tributes to their teachers on this day for their guidance to build a better tomorrow.

–IANS

