Gopalkrishna Gandhi to get Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Award

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) The Congress on Tuesday announced that 24th Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award will be given to former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi for his outstanding contribution towards promotion of communal harmony.

“The Advisory Committee of the Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award in its meeting held on July 28, 2018 decided that the 24th Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award be given to Gopalkrishna Gandhi for his outstanding contribution towards the promotion of communal harmony, peace and goodwill,” said a statement from by Motilal Vora, Member Secretary to the Committee.

“This year award will be presented to Gopalkrishna Gandhi at a special ceremony on August 20, 2018 in the auditorium of Jawahar Bhawan, New Delhi,” it added.

The Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award is given to mark the birth anniversary of the late Prime Minister. It carries a citation and a cash award of Rs 10 lakh.

Former recipients of the award include Mother Teresa, Ustad Bismillah Khan, Mohammed Yunus, Lata Mangeshkar and Dilip Kumar.

