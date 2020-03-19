Gopalpur Port takes precautionary measures for COVID-19

Bhubaneswar, March 24 (IANS) Gopalpur Port in Odisha has taken all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, said a statement on Tuesday.

It said the cargo handling operations are continuing normally as it comes under the purview of Essential Commodities Act.

The port is strictly following the norms and directives received from the Directorate General of Shipping and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfares.

While dealing with incoming vessels, the port is complying with Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by Ministry of Shipping from time to time. The port is also following own SOP on a 24×7 basis in port premises to keep working

Gopalpur Ports Limited (GPL) has undertaken a number of measures to educate its employees and workmen on hygiene measures to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

–IANS

cd/rt