Gopichand’s stunning makeover for ‘Gautham Nanda’

Chennai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actor Gopichand has undergone never-seen-before makeover for his upcoming Telugu actioner “Gautham Nanda”, a Sampath Nandi directorial.

The film’s first look poster was released earlier this week and Gopichand’s stylish avatar was well received.

“His character in the film required him to shed nearly 10 kg and look stylish. The director wanted him to be leaner and fitter. A stylist was specially flown down from Mumbai to take care of his looks in the film. The team is thrilled with his transformation,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

Also starring Catherine Tresa and Hansika, the film is gearing up for release in April.

“The final leg of shooting will be completed by month-end. In March, we plan to unveil the audio which will be followed by the release in April,” the source said.

The film is jointly produced by J. Bhagwan and Pulla Rao.

–IANS

hp/nv/vt