Gore Meadows Covered Outdoor Ice Rink opens Sunday

Everyone is invited to attend a grand opening event for the Gore Meadows Covered Outdoor Ice Rink on Sunday, February 3, 2019, from 1 to 4 pm.

This public event aims to bring residents and visitors together to celebrate the opening of the City’s first covered outdoor ice rink.

The event will feature an official ribbon cutting with Mayor Patrick Brown and Councillors at 1 pm, followed by a range of free family-friendly activities.

Gore Meadows Covered Outdoor Ice Rink is located at 10150 The Gore Road (north of Castlemore Road on The Gore Road)

It sits on 143 acres of land, adjacent to the Gore Meadows Community Centre and Library.

Outdoor activities include:

· Free hot chocolate and coffee

· Free skating presented by Tim Hortons

· Marshmallow roasting fire pits

· Ice carving demonstrations

· Pictures with the #MyBrampton sign, presented by CN

· Smoke’s Poutinerie food truck where residents can purchase food

· DJ Tam will spin for the entire event outside

· Residents can warm up inside a Brampton Transit bus

Indoor activities at Gore Meadows Community Centre and Library include:

· An author reading by Kevin Sylvester at 2 pm in the library

· Airbrush tattoos

· A craft station

· Free cotton candy giveaway

· Video games in the Youth Lounge, presented by EB Games

· Family Sports and Family Zumba drop-Ins

· Meet the Brampton Fire Prevention team and Sparky the dog – CINEWS