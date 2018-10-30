Got no EPCA directive on vehicle ban: Delhi government

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The Delhi government on Wednesday denied receiving any “official communication” from the EPCA to ban private vehicles in the national capital in the midst of declining air quality levels.

Delhi Transport Minister Kalish Gahlot’s remarks came after the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) on Tuesday indicated a possible ban on private vehicles on roads if air pollution continues to worsen.

Gahlot, however, said that the Delhi government was ready to implement schemes under its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) like “odd-even” if the need arises.

“We can implement the odd-even scheme once again if air pollution in Delhi becomes worse,” Gahlot told the media here.

–IANS

