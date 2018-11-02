‘GoT’ star Jessica joins ‘Godzilla vs King’

Los Angeles, Nov 9 (IANS) “Game of Thrones” fame actress Jessica Henwick has joined the cast of Adam Wingard directorial “Godzilla vs King”.

Henwick will share screen space with actors like Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgard and Rebecca Hall in the film. Her character details have not been revealed yet, reports variety.com.

“Godzilla vs King” marks the fourth movie in the cinematic universe featuring the two famous creatures. The first instalment of Legendary’s “MonsterVerse” was 2014’s “Godzilla” followed by 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island” which grossed more than $566 million worldwide.

Henwick rose to fame with her character of Snake Nymeria Sand in “Game of Thrones”. She then featured in shows like “Iron Fist”, “Luke Cage” and “The Defenders”.

“Godzilla vs King” is scheduled to release in 2020.

–IANS

sim/in/sed