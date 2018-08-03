Goutam Ghose is like a master painter: Tillotama Shome (Lead, correcting para 3)

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Acclaimed Bengali filmmaker Goutam Ghose, who is directing a Hindi film titled “One Day In The Rains” 12 years after helming “Yatra”, is like a master painter and has a child-like vibe about him, says the film’s lead actress Tillotama Shome.

The movie’s shooting is underway in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Tillotama, with Adil Hussain and Neeraj Kabi form the talented and formidable cast of the film, which is about celebrating the humanity of the common man.

“I have known of Goutamda for a long time and admired his films. He had offered me a film at one point, which didn’t happen for some reason. But I have no regrets because I met him… For the new film, he sent me a message saying ‘Would you like to do another film with me?’ and I said ‘yes’,” Tillotama told IANS over phone from Ranchi.

The beauty of Jharkhand, where she earlier shot for Konkona Sen Sharma’s “A Death in the Gunj”, is adding to the experience of shooting the new movie.

“It’s an extraordinary place. I fell in love with it when we shot in McCluskieganj for Konkona’s film. Goutamda with this film, has introduced me to locations that are paradisical and epic in sheer scale. The landscape offers such levels, that you take one step and you will disappear from sight. The forests, hills and valleys are like massive paintings,” she said.

And it is Ghose’s style of filmmaking which is lending magical brush strokes to the project.

“Honestly, I am overjoyed. I never thought it would be so grand. He is like a master painter. He found locations that can carry the dynamics of his story. He places his actors on this canvas with great care and precision and with masterful strokes asks us to negotiate the terrain.

“No hair and make-up, just us and the best of nature, under the guidance of a child-like director, who jumps with glee when he is happy with what we have done. I am very grateful for this opportunity.”

The script attracted Tillotama the most to “One Day In The Rains”.

“Its simplicity was very deceptive and each reading revealed newer meanings. It was also the first time I received a script with a detailed shot breakdown by a director who is also a Director of Photography. He already knows what he wants and has done his homework. It’s also wonderful to have co-actors like Adil and Neeraj Kabi,” said Tillotama, known for her performance in films like “Monsoon Wedding”, “Qissa”, “Hindi Medium”, “A Death In The Gunj” and “Sir”.

While the actress cannot share details about her role in Ghose’s film yet, she says the movie celebrates the extraordinary kindness of the common person in the face of great hardships.

She is glad to work with Adil, with whom she had last collaborated for a short film in 2003. Since then, both of them have carved their own niche. How has the camaraderie evolved?

“It is wonderful and warm. We worked on a short film called ‘Butterfly’ a long time ago. I had just done one film then. Adil was immersed in theatre and didn’t have much interest in films then. There was great innocence then.

“Even though we never worked together after that, whenever we met it was very warm and nostalgic. On this film, we are catching up on how we have grown up and the things we do to stay sane and healthy.”

