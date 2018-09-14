Government appoints 30 Secretaries, Joint Secretaries

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Monday appointed 30 officers to various Secretary and Joint Secretary-rank posts in different ministries and departments of the Central government.

Some of the notable appointments included that of Sanjay Agarawal, a 1984-batch IAS officer, who has been appointed as the Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare. He will take over the charge on superannuation of current Secretary S.K. Pattanayak on September 30.

Pritam Singh, an IAS officer of 1984 batch, has been appointed as Secretary, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, while 1985-batch IAS officer Sanjeev Ranjan has been made Chairman, National Highways Authority of India.

