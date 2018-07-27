Government assures on quota for SCs, STs, OBCs in AMU, Jamia

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot on Thursday said the Narendra Modi government will succeed in getting reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) as these are central universities.

Replying to a debate on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-third Amendment) Bill, which seeks to give constitutional status to the OBC Commission, Gehlot said the Central government is presenting its viewpoint before the court.

“We assure that these are central universities and we will succeed in getting reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs),” he said.

The Minister said the two universities were declared minority institutions during the rule of Congress governments.

Gehlot said the Modi government has taken a bold decision to set up a panel for sub-categorisation of backward classes and will act swiftly on getting the report. “The categorisation will be done actively to undo the injustice done to them.”

He said the government has set up the National Commission for Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (NCDNT) and sought comments from states on its report.

The Minister said once the process is completed, the government will bring a bill for their empowerment. He said facilities given to weaker sections are being given to them.

Gehlot said the government had pursued the matter of promotion for the weaker sections in courts, and the Department of Personnel has already issued relevant orders. Besides, an advisory has also been sent to the states.

He also referred to the review petition filed by the government in the Supreme Court over the perceived dilution of SC/ST Act and said that a bill would be brought in the monsoon session itself to restore its original provisions.

He said the Modi government had announced that it will work for the poor and it has lived up to its promise.

“We have done what we had promised,” he added.

–IANS

ps/nir