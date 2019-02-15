Government capable enough to tackle situation, says Manoj Bajpayee on Kashmir attack

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Noted actor Manoj Bajpayee has condemned Thursday’s terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir, and said the Central government is capable enough to tackle the situation.

Manoj said this here on Friday while interacting with the media at Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) and 48 Hour Film Project’s first edition of ‘Act Fest 2019’, along with Sara Ali Khan, Ronit Roy and Divya Dutta.

The citizens of the country should have faith in them (government) and support them in such trying circumstances, he said.

In the worst-ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber on Thursday rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, killing at least 45 troopers and leaving 38 critically wounded.

“Words will fall short to express our anger for this kind of heinous act. My prayers are the families of soldiers who have lost their dear ones in the tragedy and it’s their irreparable loss,” Manoj said.

“I feel scared and hurt… I get angry whenever I hear of such evil acts… I am feeling really sad to hear about what has happened in Jammu and Kashmir,” Sara Ali Khan said.

More than 2,500 CRPF personnel were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

The Pakistan-based JeM terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from Srinagar.

