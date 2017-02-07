Government considering electoral reforms, HC told

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) The Central government on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that it was considering electoral reforms recommended by the Law Commission and a task force comprising senior officers has been constituted to work out a roadmap for its implementation.

In an affidavit filed by the Centre before a division bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal, it said that the Law Commission in its two reports has recommended electoral reforms or regulation of political parties.

“The subject matter of the 244th and 255th report of the Law Commission is already under consideration of the government at an appropriate level,” said the affidavit.

The affidavit was filed on a plea by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking to declare as unconstitutional certain provisions of the Representation of Peoples Act that allow a convicted person to contest elections six years after their conviction.

The petition questioned “why should not there be a lifetime ban on convicted person on contesting elections, forming a political party and becoming office bearer of a political party”.

The petition has sought direction to set minimum educational qualifications and maximum age limit for contesting candidates.

The Representation of the People Act has not provided any proper guidelines on minimum educational qualifications and good character and conduct, the petition said.

