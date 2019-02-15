Government convenes all-party meet on Pulwama terror attack

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) The Union government has called an all-party meeting on Saturday in the wake of Thursday’s terror attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Sources said the meeting is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the Parliament Library Building.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to brief all the parties about the gruesome attack and the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

–IANS

