Government discuss plan from stopping financial defaulters going abroad

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) In a bid to stop financial defaulters escaping from the country, officials of the Home and External Affairs Ministries held a high-level meeting with the investigating agencies officials to draw up a strategy for the purpose, informed sources said.

According to the sources, the meeting, where officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were also present, discussed strategies on how to stop financial defaulters slipling out of the country.

The source also revealed that a detailed discussion was held on to chalk out the coordination among the MEA and the investigating agencies to track the movement of the absconding defaulters.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the diamond jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi of the Gitanjali Group, who are wanted in Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud slipping away from the country a month ago before the case was registered by the CBI.

