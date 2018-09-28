Government gives disability aid tools to senior citizens in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) From wheeled chairs and crutches to hearing aids, the central government on Wednesday distributed an array of disability aid devices to 910 senior citizens below the poverty line (BPL) here.

More than 2,500 aids and appliances including dentures, spectacles, walking sticks and tripods were distributed to senior citizens under the 58th Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) Camp, a scheme for senior citizens who come under the BPL category, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

In the camp, organised at Jhilmil Industrial Area in east Delhi, disability aid tools worth Rs 50 lakh were distributed among the identified beneficiaries who were registered during the assessment camp conducted by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) in the area in February.

So far, 58 distribution camps have been conducted all over the country under the RVY scheme in which more than 60,000 beneficiaries were given appliances worth Rs 3,000 lakh, the statement said.

