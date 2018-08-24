Government invites entries for first National CSR Awards

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) The government on Saturday invited nominations for the first National CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Awards from ministries and departments of Central and state governments and professional bodies by September 30.

“An organisation can nominate up to 10 entries in all categories of awards,” the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) said in a statement. There are 20 prizes for National CSR Awards under three categories, it said.

The award categories are Excellence in CSR, CSR in Challenging Circumstances and CSR in National Priority Schemes. One award in the second category and two awards in the third category are earmarked for small and medium enterprises, it said.

Apart from government bodies, professional institutions — Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India (ICMAI) and national level trade and industry chambers can nominate entries.

Even individual organisations can also directly submit their applications.

“MCA has instituted National CSR Awards 2018 to recognize corporate initiatives in the area of CSR to achieve inclusive growth along with inclusive and sustainable development,” the ministry said.

Though companies have traditionally undertaken CSR activities, the enactment of Companies Act, 2013 has made the CSR mandate a part of corporate functioning.

“CSR projects undertaken by companies are expected to throw up innovative solutions to specific problems in the domains of social, economic and environmental challenges,” it said.

Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) will provide technical and logistics support to the ministry in conduct of the awards.

