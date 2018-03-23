Government invites EoI for Air India divestment

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) The central government on Wednesday invited “Expression of Interest” for the strategic divestment of national passenger carrier Air India (AI), along with the airline’s shares in Air India Express (AIXL) and Air India SATS Airport Services (AISATS).

“The Government of India has given ‘in-principle’ approval for the strategic disinvestment of AI by way of the transfer of management control and sale of 76 per cent equity share capital of AI held by GOI, which will include AI’s shareholding interest in the AIXL and AISATS,” said the Preliminary Information Memorandum document.

Air India is the country’s flag air carrier with a significant market position in international and domestic operations.

–IANS

rv/sac