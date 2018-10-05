Government mum on allegations against Akbar

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The government on Wednesday continued to maintain silence on the allegations of sexual misconduct against Union Minister M.J. Akbar even as the Congress sought his resignation.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who briefed reporters about cabinet decisions, refused to answer any question other than those pertaining to cabinet decisions, including that on Akbar and the #MeToo campaign.

“Today the issue is cabinet decisions, please concentrate on that,” he said in response to a question about allegations against Akbar.

“The issue is cabinet decisions,” Prasad again said when reporters pressed for an answer from him on the issue.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj did not answer media queries about allegations concerning Akbar. As reporters persisted with their questions and asked if there will be a probe, she walked past them without giving an answer.

At least six women journalists have accused Akbar, a former editor, of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour.

Congress spokesperson S. Jaipal Reddy on Wednesday demanded Akbar’s resignation, saying keeping silent is not good.

