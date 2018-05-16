Government notifies creation of DGTR

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) The Centre on Thursday notified the creation of a “Directorate General of Trade Remedies” (DGTR) in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

“DGTR will be the apex national authority for administering all trade remedial measures including anti-dumping, countervailing duties and safeguard measures,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

“The DGTR will bring Directorate General of Anti-dumping and Allied duties (DGAD), Directorate General of Safeguards (DGS) and Safeguards (QR) functions of DGFT into its fold by merging them into one single national entity.”

As per the statement, DGTR “will also provide trade defence support to our domestic industry and exporters in dealing with increasing instances of trade remedy investigations instituted against them by other countries.

In the last three years, India has initiated more than “130 anti-dumping or countervailing duty or safeguard cases” to deal with the rising incidences of unfair trade practices and to provide a level playing field to the domestic industry.

–IANS

rv/ahm/