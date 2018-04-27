Government procures 27 MT wheat till April

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) The Union government has procured 27 million tonnes of wheat till April-end as against the set target of 32 million tonnes for Rabi marketing season 2018-19, as per an official statement on Tuesday.

As on April 30, 11.52 and 7.99 million tonnes were procured from the major wheat producing states of Punjab and Haryana respectively, a higher procurement in both states compared to that in 2017-18, said the Food and Public Distribution Department statement.

The department has purchased 4.78 million tonnes from Madhya Pradesh and 9,46,060 tonnes from Rajasthan.

Also, the procurement from Uttar Pradesh has touched the figure of 1.72 million tonnes in 2018-19 from 7,51,711 tonnes 2017-18.

According to the department, the total procurement till April-end has been 27 million tonnes against 24.1 million tonnes during the corresponding period of 2017-18, where the total procurement in the fiscal was 30.82 million tonnes.

–IANS

