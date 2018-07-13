Government ready to discuss any issue in house: Modi

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the political parties to utilise maximum time available in Parliament’s monsoon session and said the government is ready to debate on any issue in the house.

“Welcome everyone to the monsoon session of Parliament. Lots of issues have to be discussed. I expect all the political parties to cooperate and let the session function smoothly,” Modi told reporters in the Parliament complex.

“The government is ready for discussion on all issues,” he said.

He also urged all political parties to make most use of time in monsoon session and asked them to set an example for the state assemblies.

–IANS

aks/pgh/vm