Government ready to face no-confidence motion: Ananth Kumar

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar on Tuesday said that the government has majority in the Lok sabha and it is ready to face the opposition’s no-confidence motion.

“The BJP and the NDA will face it the no-confidence motion, which the opposition wants to bring, under the leadership of Prime MInister Narendra Modi,” Kumar told media after a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) here.

He said that in the House, the NDA has huge mandate. “The people of the country have given a huge mandate to the NDA and it has a majority in the House. People have reposed faith in NDA in 21 states, so the government will face any motion which the opposition brings in the House,” he said.

Kumar’s remarks came soon after the Congress party announced that it will bring a no-confidence motion against the Modi government in the monsoon session of Parliament and that it is in talks with other opposition parties on the issue.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also said that the Prime Minister has asked the NDA leaders to expose the opposition parties which are raking up several issues to take political mileage. “Modi also urged the NDA leaders to work unitedly,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Modi, the leaders of Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, Lok Janshakti Party, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, Janata Dal-United, Apna Dal and other NDA allies.

The NDA meeting was preceded by a BJP Parliamentary Party executive which was attended by Modi, party President Amit Shah, L.K. Advani, M.M. Joshi, Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders.

Kumar further said that the NDA members in the meeting hailed Modi for his historic decision to increase the minimum support price of the produce of farmers.

“The NDA leaders told Prime Minister that through his decision to increase the MSP, farmers across the country are happy.”

The NDA leaders also lauded Modi over the Indian economy jumping to the sixth place in the fastest growing economy list.

“On recent reports of the India economy growing at the fastest rate as it climbed from ninth place to sixth place, the NDA leaders hailed the Prime Minister’s leadership,” the BJP leader said.

They also hailed the Prime Minister for Aayushman Bharat scheme which is popularly known as Modicare scheme.

–IANS

bns-aks/nir