Government ready to provide medical assistance to Karunanidhi

Salem, July 28 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Saturday said the government is ready to render medical assistance to the ailing DMK President M. Karunanidhi.

Speaking to reporters the Chief Minister said the state government is ready to provide medical assistance to the five-time former Chief Minister and now a legislator if requested by his family.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit visited Kauvery Hospital here on Saturday to enquire about the 94-year-old leader’s health.

Karunanidhi early on Saturday was admitted into the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital after his blood pressure dropped, said the hospital.

In a statement issued by the hospital it said Karunanidhi was admitted into ICU at 1.30 a.m.

“His blood pressure has been stabilised since with medical management. He continues to be monitored and treated by a panel of expert doctors,” Kauvery Hospital’s Executive Director Aravindan Selvaraj said.

The DMK patriarch has been suffering from urinary tract infection and age-related ailments and was earlier under treatment at his home.

A large number of DMK cadres have gathered outside the hospital and a huge contingent of policemen was deployed for security.

Speaking to reporters here DMK leader A. Raja urged the party cadres to remain calm and said: “There is nothing to worry”.

A team of doctors had reached Karunanidhi’s home about midnight and reviewed his condition. They then decided to shift him to the hospital after discussions with the family members.

On Friday the ailing leader’s son M.K. Stalin said there “is good improvement in the health condition of Kalaignar” as the infection had come down a lot.

On Thursday, the hospital statement said he was on intravenous antibiotics and fluids. “He is being monitored and treated round the clock by a team of medical and nursing professionals, who are providing hospital-level care at his home,” Selvaraj said.

Earlier Karunanidhi was admitted to the same hospital for change of the tracheostomy tube.

–IANS

