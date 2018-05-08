Government rejects merger scheme between Jet Airways and Jet Lite

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) The central government has “not approved” the merger scheme between Jet Airways and its subsidiary Jet Lite, the company said on Wednesday.

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation has not approved the scheme of merger of Jet Lite (India) Ltd. with the company, the same stands revoked, cancelled…,” the company said in a BSE filing.

Accordingly, the company said that Jet Lite and Jet Airways shall continue with their respective operations as “two separate legal entities with their respective air operator certificates”.

–IANS

rv/