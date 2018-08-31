Government seeks comments on allowing single mother’s name on PAN

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) The government on Friday proposed amendments in the Income Tax Rules to allow having one’s mother’s name on the PAN card in cases where she is the single parent.

At present, furnishing of father’s name is mandatory for the allotment of permanent account number (PAN).

“It is proposed to amend the Income Tax Rules so as to provide that furnishing of father’s name shall not be mandatory for a person whose mother is the single parent,” an official statement said.

The Finance Ministry has sought comments and suggestions from the public on the draft amendments which should be submitted till September 17.

–IANS

vv/pgh/vm