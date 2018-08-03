Government sets up two “Task Force” for manufacture of civil aircraft, drones

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) The government has constituted two “Task Force” for manufacture of civilian transport aircraft and drones in India, Parliament was told on Monday.

The Lok Sabha was informed of the formation of the two “task force” by Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu during the question hour on Monday.

According to Prabhu, the country’s fast growing civil aviation sector will require the industry to purchase a vast number of aircraft.

He further said that the government has also set up a task force to manufacture drones in India which will create jobs.

