Government speaks less, works more: Minister on rape cases

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi on Saturday said the BJP-government “speaks less and works more” and has taken speedy action in the Unnao and Kathua rape cases.

“You sometimes think that if we are silent it means we are doing nothing. There have been arrests in both the cases. The government has taken every required step. It is not necessary that we speak first and then act. Our government speaks less and works more,” Gandhi told reporters.

On Friday, Gandhi had said the central government was planning to amend the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act to ensure death penalty for those convicted of raping children below the age of 12.

