Government to continue ‘Exploration of Coal and Lignite’ scheme

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) The Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved a proposal to continue the “Exploration of Coal and Lignite” scheme for three years at an expected expenditure of Rs 1,875 crore.

The scheme envisages carrying out 24,41,500 metres of drilling and 3575 line km of surface geophysical survey for promotional (regional) exploration and detailed drilling in non-Coal India Ltd block in coal and lignite along with coal-bed methane/shale gas studies and associated studies to estimate and prove coal resources during the three year period, an official statement said.

Under the scheme, approximately 7 billion tonne of resources will be established and 11 billion tonne of resources will be proved, it said, adding the scheme is a continuing central sector scheme from previous plans and scope of the work has not been modified.

