Government to review Air India divestment options

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) The Central government on Wednesday said that it will review alternative options in place of the recently commenced process of inviting Expression of Interest (EOI) for stake sale which has been called off.

The development comes after no bids were received for the EOI.

However, the government clearly stated that it is still committed to the idea for strategic divestment of Air India and is reviewing alternative options.

–IANS

