Government to set up world class institutes for minorities: Naqvi

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said that his ministry will establish world class educational institutions for the students belonging to minority communities.

Chairing a meeting of general body of Maulana Azad Education Foundation here, he said that the institutions would provide education in subjects such as modern and traditional medicine, engineering etc besides other job-oriented courses.

“A high-level committee has been constituted for this purpose. The committee will give its detailed report within two months on a roadmap including places where these institutes will be established. We are working on a strategy so that these institutes can get started in 2018,” Naqvi said.

“We have proposed 40 per cent reservation for girls in these institutions,” he added.

The Minister also announced Begam Hazrat Mahal scholarship for girls and the decision to establish Gharib Nawaz skill development centres across the country.

He said that out of total Rs 3,827 crore announced in the last budget for his ministry, about Rs 2,800 crore was approved for education related expenditure, including scholarships.

