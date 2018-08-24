Governments must not forget human drama of migration: Italy

Vienna, Aug 31 (IANS/AKI) Nations should never fail to recall the personal drama affecting migrants who leave their homelands, Italy’s Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi has said.

“We should never forget the individual human dramas,” Enzo Moavero Milanesi tweeted on Thursday.

He was in Vienna to attend the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s Permanent Council and later an informal meeting of European Union foreign ministers.

–IANS/AKI

