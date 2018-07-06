Governor anguished over Kashmir civilian killings

Srinagar, July 7 (IANS) Anguished over the killing of three civilians in firing by army men, Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra on Saturday asked security forces to strictly adhere to the laid down Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and to avoid incidents of casualties and collateral damages “even in situations of extreme provocation”.

Vohra, who is draws executive powers in the absence of an elected government in the state, held a meeting at the Raj Bhavan to review the security situation in the Kashmir Valley after the firing incident in Kulgam.

The Governor “especially” invited Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, Northern Army Commander, for the meeting, a statement from the Raj Bhavan said.

“Expressing deep anguish on the loss of civilian lives, including a teenage girl, the Governor reiterated the vital importance of the laid down SOPs being most strictly adhered to by the Army and all security forces.

“He also re-emphasized the crucial importance of sustained collaborative action and synergy between the Armed Forces and the state police with the civil administration in dealing with difficult situations, particularly to ensure against the loss of civilian lives.”

–IANS

