Governor can decline to swear Sasikala as CM: Chidambaram

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Monday said that Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao can use his discretionary powers to decline to swear in Sasikala as Chief Minister in the backdrop of cases against her by the ED and pending Supreme Court verdict in the disproportionate assets case.

In an interview to India Today news-channel’s Karan Thapar, Chidambaram said: “I think, the Governor has the discretion to decline to swear her Chief Minister. It would not be unconstitutional (if the Governor does not use his powers) but it would be poor exercise of discretion.”

Chidambaram, who held portfolio of Home and Finance during the UPA regime between 2004-14, said the Governor has the discretion to tell Sasikala it would be difficult for her to be sworn-in under the present circumstances.

Chidambaram said there was complete disconnect between AIADMK MLAs and people of Tamil Nadu and there was deep resentment about the process adopted and about the choice of the person.

“A month ago, they reposed confidence in O.P. Panneerselvam. What has he done to lose that confidence? Did he violate the Constitution? Did he do something illegal? So what is the process they are adopting? This is not right changing your shirt everyday,” Chidambaram said.

“AIADMK should have behaved as a more responsible political party and follow the process that is democratic and acceptable to the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

