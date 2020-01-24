Governor hits out at Mamata govt in R-Day eve message

Kolkata, Jan 25 (IANS) Hitting out at the Mamata Banerjee government in his message on Republic Day eve, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday described as “worrisome” the state’s record with regard to violence over the last few years, and said there were “unwholesome instances” of public funds being utilized for “furthering political objectives”.

Dhankhar Aalso dwelt on Centre-state relations and said confrontation between the two is not the way for resolving “disputes and issues”.

“Our Constitution provides resolution of all disputes and issues between the state and the Centre. A path of confrontation between the two is not the way out. There must be coordination and we must work in that direction,” said the governor in the message.

He pointed out that violence is antithetical to Democracy, and urged all to resolve that in 2020 the state would be known for its peaceful environment. “The last few years on this count have been worrisome,” he remarked.

Saying that public funds are meant only for government purposes, and should not be conducted for furthering political objectives, he said: “We have seen unwholesome instances”.

The Governor asserted that it was time for everybody to reaffirm “our values in the democratic process”, and stressed the need for an atmosphere where there is “full freedom to fearlessly exercise this Right to Vote” as it is basic to democracy.

“.. And I am sure all of you will work in that direction,” he said.

The Governor also made an indirect reference to the state not clearing the names of farmers who have applied for inclusion in the Central government-run Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi sceme, and said along with soldiers, one needs to salute the farmers for they work in a difficult situation.

“The dues of our farmers, which are over Rs 4000 crores from PM Kisan, have so far not been made available to them, ever since it was launched. I urge all concerned to take proactive steps so that they are not denied their dues. We must end this injustice to farmers,” he said.

He appealed to all to ensure the educational institutes function as “temples of education” where “violence can have no place”.

Continuing to take potshots at the state government, Dhankhar said: “All people holding Constitutional positions are required to set an example by acting within their limits and disregard is both dent and taint on democracy.”

Highlighting the “great role” government servants have to play both in governance and in the development of the state, he asked them to “avoid unacceptable association with political outfits” and be “non-partisan” in their conduct.

“There is much to be done in that direction,” he said.

The country’s Constitution, culture and historic legacy provide no room for intolerance, Dhankhar said. “We must learn to respect each other’s point of view and any disagreement should be with grace.”

He said the state had pride of place earlier in the field of business and industry, and “we need to regain that golden period. All of us should work together in that direction’.

–IANS

ssp/prs