Governor invites Jagan to form government in Andhra

Hyderabad, May 25 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan on Saturday invited YSR Congress Party leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to form the government after the newly elected legislators of the party unanimously elected him as the leader.

Jagan Reddy will take oath as the new Chief Minister on May 30 at a ceremony to be held in Vijayawada at 12.23 p.m., according to a press communique from the Raj Bhavan.

The Governor invited Jagan Reddy after the latter, along with his party leaders, called him and formally staked claim to form the government.

Hours after he was unanimously elected as the leader by newly-elected legislators of the YSRCP at Amaravati, Jagan Mohan Reddy landed in Hyderabad to meet the Governor.

Accompanied by few senior leaders of the party, he submitted to Narasimhan the resolution passed by the meeting of party legislators electing him as the leader.

The Governor congratulated Jagan Reddy on his election as the leader of YSRCP Legislature Party and invited him to form the government.

The YSRCP stormed to power on Thursday by winning 151 seats in 175-member Assembly.

All the newly-elected legislators attended the meeting held at Jagan Reddy’s residence at Tadepalli in the state capital region Amaravati.

Senior leader Satyanarayana proposed the name of Jagan Reddy as the leader of the YSRCP Legislature Party and it was seconded by Dharmana Prasad Rao and other top leaders.

After the meeting, Jagan Reddy reached Hyderabad by a special aircraft. Large number of YSRCP leaders and workers accorded him a warm welcome at Begumpet Airport. From the airport, Jagan drove straight to the Raj Bhavan.

In a related development, the Governor dissolved 14th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The Legislature Secretariat has released a notification to this effect.

–IANS

ms/vd