Governor monitoring Tamil Nadu situation

Chennai/Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao is monitoring the political situation in the state where a war has broken out within the ruling party, informed sources said on Wednesday.

“The Governor is monitoring the situation closely. When his plans are finalised, it will be announced,” a source said.

The development came amid a war within the AIADMK over acting Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and party General Secretary V.K. Sasikala.

AIADMK MLAs are waiting for instructions from party leaders on the next course of action.

“We don’t know where we will be asked to stay,” one legislator told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

Governor Rao, the Maharashtra Governor who has additional charge of Tamil Nadu, has not finalised plans to go to Chennai, official sources told IANS in Mumbai.

They dubbed as speculation reports that Rao was planning to call both the warring factions in Tamil Nadu to prove their majority in the assembly.

Speaking to IANS, AIADMK spokesperson Avadi Kumar wondered about the continued absence of the Governor from the state.

“We did not know where to reach him and give him the letter of support of legislators for Sasikala to stake her claim to form the government,” he said.

