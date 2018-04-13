Governor reluctant to give update on CM’s health: Goa Congress

Panaji, April 16 (IANS) Demanding to know the exact medical condition of ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, a Congress spokesperson on Monday said that even Governor Mridula Sinha was reluctant to give a health update on Parrikar to the Opposition.

“There is no official statement. So we asked the Governor but she was reluctant to tell me. She said she will talk to him (Parrikar) today. She is not making any commitment.

“So I told her that we have to have an official statement from her which is required in the interest of the state,” Congress legislative party spokesperson Aleixo Reginaldo told reporters outside Raj Bhavan, after Congress leaders met the Governor on Monday.

Parrikar was moved to a medical facility in New York last month, a few weeks after he was first hospitalised in Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 when he experienced stomach pain.

Parrikar has been unable to attend office for nearly two months now.

While there has been no medical bulletin by the state government about the exact nature of Parrikar’s medical condition, informal notes circulated by the Chief Minister’s Office have repeatedly said he suffers from “mild pancreatitis” and that he will be returning to Goa in May.

The Congress on Monday also demanded a medical bulletin on the health of the Chief Minister.

“We need an update of the health, treatment from a person of capability and capacity who has got some relevance to the government. Not somebody’s PA. The people and as an Opposition we would like to know what is the condition of the Chief Minister,” Reginaldo said.

–IANS

