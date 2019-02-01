Govind Namdev not only good actor but patriot too: Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday night said that actor turned author Govind Namdev is not only a good actor but also a true lover of the nation.

“Govind ji is not only a great actor but also a person filled with patriotism… I am feeling very proud to be a part of the occasion,” Bachchan said, during the book launch of the Namdev titled “Madhukar Shah Bundela”.

“This is the first time I am invited to a Hindi book launch and I’m glad,” he added.

The story of the book revolves around the life story of King Madhukar Shah during the period of 1842 which depicts his valour and bravery as a ruler.

Namdev is known for playing the antagonist in Bollywood films such as “Satya”, “Thakshak”, “Pukar”, “Raju Chacha”, “Sarkar Raj”, “Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani” among others.

Talking about the book, the 68 years old actor said, “after finishing course from National School of Drama (NSD) I used to always go to my native place Bundelkhand to work for plays despite busy schedule due to films.”

“This story is inspired by Shakespeare’s play which depicts the historical era of Bundelkhand and valour of King Madhukar Shah during British rule,” he added.

