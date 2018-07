New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appointed Govind Singh Rajput as AICC Secretary.

According to a party statement, Rajput will be reporting to AICC General Secretary in-charge of Organisation and Training Ashok Gehlot.

Earlier, Gandhi had appointed J. D. Seelam and Mahendra Joshi as secretary and Shashi Kant Sharma as joint secretary to assist Gehlot.

–IANS

