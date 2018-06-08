Govinda is Anupam Kher’s ‘favourite actor’

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher says Govinda is his favourite.

Anupam met Govinda in London and shared a photograph on social media too.

“It was wonderful to bump into one of my favourite actors in London. The one and only Govinda! I have done number of films with him. ‘Shola Aur Shabnam’ and ‘Haseena Maan Jayegi’ are two of my favourites. There is no one who can match his spontaneity. Hero No. 1, superb actor, great dancer,” Anupam captioned the image.

The two have featured in films like “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”, “Aunty No. 1”, “Deewana Mastana” and “Hatya”.

Dharmendra wishes luck to ‘Race 3’ team

Veteran actor Dharmendra has wished his “loving kids” for their forthcoming film “Race 3” which is slated to release on Friday.

Dharmendra tweeted a photograph of himself and captioned it: “Good luck my loving kids for ‘Race 3’.”

Directed Remo D’Souza, the film stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah.

