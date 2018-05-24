Govinda plays biggest scamster of our times: Nihalani

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Actor Govinda plays a man who is the biggest scamster of our times in the upcoming film “Rangeela Raja”, says its director Pahlaj Nihalani.

If rumours are to be believed then the former Central Board Of Film Certification chief has plotted a comeback role for Govinda in “Rangeela Raja” which is meant to blow the lid off a certain Mr Mallya’s international scam.

Apparently, Govinda plays a smooth, suave, womanising scamster. His entire character and the look is based on a certain Mr Mallya.

Last week, Nihalani shot a song-and-dance sequence with Govinda choreographed by Chinni Prakash where the Mallya card was played up.

“Not the Mallya card, the Mallya calendar. The entire look, feel, appearance and rhythm of the song sequence is based on the Kingfisher calendars. As for Govinda playing who you say he is playing, let’s just keep the suspense going. I am neither denying nor admitting it,” Nihalani said.

“A lot of people asked me who Govinda is playing. All I can say at this point of time is that Govinda plays a man who is the biggest scamster of our times. Need I say more?”

“Rangeela Raja”, which opens in August, reunites Govinda and Nihalani after 35 years.

“It felt just like old times when we shot together for his debut film ‘Ilzaam’. Govinda is fitter now than he has ever been. And Chinni Prakash who has done many of Govinda’s dances in my films gave Govinda steps this time that only Govinda can do. No concession for age. And Govinda wasn’t looking for easier steps,” said Nihalani.

