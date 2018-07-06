Govinda’s movies are like stress busters for Ravi

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Actor-host Ravi Dubey says watching actor Govinda’s movies is like a stress buster for him.

The host of reality game show “Sabse Smart Kaun?” shoots for long hours and lives a hectic lifestyle.

“I am a huge fan of Govinda. I work round the clock and his movies are like stress busters for me. They are so light-hearted and peaceful. Those are what you need after a long day at work,” Ravi said in a statement.

“Sabse Smart Kaun?” is aired on Star Plus and streamed on Hotstar.

–IANS

nn/