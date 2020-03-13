Govt approves upgradation of 780 kms of green highways

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) The government on Friday approved rehabilitation and upgradation of 780 kms of roads under Green National Highways Corridor Project (GNHCP) in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

The approval, given by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), involves investment of Rs 7,662.47 crore which includes a loan component of Rs 3,500 crore ($500 million). The loan assistance of the World Bank will be under GNHCP.

Green Corridor projects are the ones where cement is used for road construction while there are other parameters of greening the highway with tree line on both sides and extensive use of plastic, fly ash, demolition waste and other reusable products.

Apart from upgradation of the two-lane, and four-lane highways, the project also includes the maintenance of these stretches for five years (in the case of flexible pavement) and 10 years (in the case of rigid pavement) after completion of construction.

The selected stretches pass through industrial areas, rich agricultural belts, tourist places, religious places, and areas which are backward in terms of growth and income. After completion of this project, the connectivity will be improved which is expected to generate more revenue for the states as well as income for the local public.

The construction period for the project stretches will be 2 to 3 years.

