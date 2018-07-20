Govt cautions Assam on draft NRC

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Ahead of the declaration of Draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday said people who are not part of the Draft would not be automatically declared foreigners.

As the Draft NRC is expected to be published on July 30, the ministry has sent an advisory to the state government asking it not to initiate action based on the Draft.

“There is no question of referring the persons whose names do not figure in the Draft NRC to the Foreigners’ Tribunal as the people are entitled to file claims and objections,” said an advisory.

“The question of referring any person to a detention centre based on NRC exercise also does not arise. The state government has been asked to issue clear instructions to all administrative and police functionaries,” it said.

The ministry also sought maintenance of law and order before and post-publication of the Draft.

“The state government has been advised to set up a state-level coordination committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary to ensure coordination among state agencies, NRC authorities and central agencies,” says the advisory.

The Ministry has also sought the setting up 24×7 control rooms at the state capital and district headquarters to receive complaints and coordinate prompt response.

The Registrar General of India (RGI) has been asked to use all means of communication, including websites, toll-free numbers, SMS to provide information to public about the Draft NRC.

“An intensive public awareness campaign has been launched to disseminate information about the NRC process, options available for individuals whose names do not figure in the Draft NRC, the procedure and timeline for filing claims and objections so as to address the concerns of people left out of the Draft list,” said a press release issued by the ministry.

“All individuals will have sufficient opportunity for the remedies available under the law. Government wants to make it clear that after draft NRC publication on July 30, adequate opportunity for claims and objections will be available,” it said.

–IANS

