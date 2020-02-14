Govt examining change in laws to curb rape & murder as proposed by Disha’s parents (IANS Special)

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) On request of parents of Disha, the Hyderabad girl who was gangraped and murdered on November 27 last year, the Union Ministry of Law and Justice is examining a proposal to ensure expeditious “justice in cases of barbarous and heinous crimes”. Disha’s parents had sought changes in laws dealing with “cruellest of crimes against women” and also suggested to punish those who post adult content on social media.

On behalf of Disha’s parents, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy, who belongs to Hyderabad, has written to the Law Ministry to examine the points suggested by the grieving parents.

In his letter addressed to Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Law and Justice, Reddy writes,”The petitioners (Disha’s parents) have offered certain suggestions to ensure justice in cases of heinous crimes. I have asked the officers concerned in my ministry to examine these carefully.”

The MoS(Home) requested the Law Minister to examine the suggestions by the legal affair department too, with an objective to curb heinous crimes. Acknowledging Reddy’s proposal on February 13 last week, the Law Ministry is examining the points from a legal perspective, sources told IANS.

In their two-page proposal to the Home Ministry, Disha’s parents have cited years of delay in execution of punishment in Nirbhaya rape case. For quick delivery of justice, the parents suggested to amend rules pertaining to appointment of Special Investigating Officer and not to assign him/her any other duties till a charge sheet is filed. They also proposed that till a case comes to the logical conclusion including examination of witnesses, bail should not be given to the accused.

The parents suggested that in heinous crimes such as rape and murder, the entire case should be disposed of within 365 days. “The time period of 365 days means that from the date of registration of an FIR to hanging, all judicial processes from lower court to the Supreme Court, including mercy petition before the President, should be finalised,” the letter said.

The parents who lost their daughter, a veterinary doctor, in a gruesome gang rape followed by brutal killing, said that a sense of insecurity is prevailing among the families who are struck by such crimes — “committed at will and without any fear of law.” In order to pay a fitting homage to Disha, Nirbhaya, Samatha, Manasa (and many other victims of heinous crimes), the country should ensure quicker justice within one month so that that criminals are given the severest punishment of death,” says the letter.

Disha’s parents also requested the government to conduct a study to find out why such crimes are taking place in India, a country known for its traditions and virtues of respecting women.

Disha’s parents also pointed out that despite a ban, an growing number of porn sites are adding fuel to the fire, and are primarily responsible for a spike in sex-related crimes against women.

“We suggest a ban all such porn sites and punishment to those who post adult content on social media, especially live rape clips. Such adult content is easily available on smart phones,” the parents said, recommending, “introduction of a special subject in all schools for all classes till 12th with subjects such as gender equality, respect for laws of the country and non-discrimination towards all sections of people.”

–IANS

ds/prs