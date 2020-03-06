Govt hospitals, staff to be provided masks: Goa Minister

Panaji, March 11 (IANS) All government and hospital employees in the state will be provided masks as extra precaution against the spread of coronavirus, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Rane also advocated the use of sterillium (hand sanitisers) in schools and colleges, which he said was a “top priority” for his Ministry.

“The trajectory of coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, with many affected in our country. In view of this exponential rise, circulars on safety measures will be issued to every department. I will be writing to Secretaries of all departments to issue a guideline on safety measures,” Rane said in his statement.

“All departments are advised to be proactive. For extra precautions, masks will be provided to all government employees and hospital staff. Every government department should make use of masks and sterilium. Also people who enter and exit hospitals need to take precautionary measures,” Rane said.

No one has been tested positive for coronavirus in Goa yet, while nearly 20 persons who were quarantined over the last few weeks have tested negative.

–IANS

maya/prs