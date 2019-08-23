Govt may announce J&K package after Wednesday Cabinet meet

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) The government is likely to announce a package for Jammu and Kashmir after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, sources said.

With the bifurcation of J&K into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh coming into existence from August 31, the government is keen not to waste any time in bringing about development and jobs in the two UTs.

The move also comes after Tuesday’s inter-ministerial meeting in the Home Ministry over the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 that discussed implementation of Central schemes in the state and the steps taken so far for return to normalcy in Kashmir Valley.

The cabinet meeting is likely to spell out moves on the promise of jobs, investment and the implementation of welfare schemes.

Tuesday’s Home Ministry meeting, chaired by newly-appointed Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, saw the attendance of more than 15 secretaries of Central government departments, including finance, agriculture, rural development, industries. Bhalla assessed the roadmap for implementation of Central schemes in the two newly-created Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one — before they come into existence on October 31.

Some Central government officials have visited Srinagar while more senior officials are expected to visit the Valley in the coming weeks.

The Central government will also assist the Jammu and Kashmir administration in implementing the 85 development schemes announced by Governor Satya Pal Malik.

