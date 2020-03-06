Govt plans to bring back Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) The Cabinet Secretary held the 16th review meeting on coronavirus on Sunday and preparations to bring Indian citizens back from Iran were discussed.

Meanwhile, five new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on Sunday in Kerala that took the total count in India to 39. They have a travel history to Italy, participants in the government’s review meeting were told.

A government release said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is continuously monitoring and reviewing the status. He is also keeping a regular tab on actions and future preparedness of states. The Health Secretary is tasked to review the situation with states and Union Territories on a regular basis and he is holding regular talks with them.

Since the disease has spread across more than 90 countries with over 1 lakh cases worldwide, the states and UTs have been asked to enhance community surveillance.

Also, in view of rising cases from France, USA, and Spain, it was decided to have dedicated aerobridges for flights from these countries also in addition to the currently 12 virus-hit countries.

Meanwhile, the government has reiterated do’s and don’ts like wearing masks and more importantly how and when to use a mask.

–IANS

