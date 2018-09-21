Govt sets up Ayush Information Cell in Romania

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) To encourage practice of ayurveda, India has set up an Ayush Information Cell at its embassy premises in Romania to create awareness about the traditional Indian system of medicine, the government said on Tuesday.

The cell would organise lectures, consultations, conduct seminars and training courses among the public in Romania, an official statement said.

The cell was digitally inaugurated by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu during his visit to Romania earlier this month.

–IANS

